The week in charts: Inflation, Haldiram’s sale, India Inc promotion outlook
- In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
Retail inflation fell to a seven-month low in February on the back of deflation in vegetables but price pinch remained in many items. Meanwhile, employees could be left disappointed on both salary hikes and promotions in FY25 as companies grapple with heightened economic uncertainty.