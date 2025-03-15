Summer cheer for consumer companies?

Consumer-focused companies, which have been battling a slowdown in urban consumption, could get a boost during a hotter-than-usual summer this year, a Mint analysis showed. FMCG companies in particular have borne the brunt of the slowdown, having seen single-digit quarterly net sales growth for nearly two years. Strong sales of ice creams, beverages and other cooling products offer a potential lift for these companies. However, risks may emerge in the rural segment, where growth is more vulnerable to extreme heat.