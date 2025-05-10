India inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan Army, says Colonel Sofiya Qureshi after India-Pak agree to ceasefire

India-Pakistan ceasefire: After the India Pakistan ceasefire deal, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, during a press briefing, told the media that India inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan Army.

During the briefing, Colonel Sufiya Qureshi, further highlighted a series of misinformation and fake reports coming from Pakistan. Qureshi also added that Indian military came down heavily on Pakistan's military infrastructure and air defence systems during the retaliatory attack.

Following India and Pakistan's ceasefire deal on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence held a press briefing, which was anchored by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Raghu K Nair.

India Pakistan ceasefire deal India and Pakistan, on Saturday, decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm, Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

