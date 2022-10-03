DGTR is also looking for levying anti-dumping duty on these products. The move is taken to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports. Sahajanand Laser Technology filed an application to the authority seeking an anti-dumping investigation.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following a complaint from a domestic player, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of industrial laser machines used for cutting, marking, and wielding from China. DGTR is also looking for levying anti-dumping duty on these products. The move is taken to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports. Sahajanand Laser Technology (SLTL) filed an application to the authority seeking an anti-dumping investigation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following a complaint from a domestic player, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of industrial laser machines used for cutting, marking, and wielding from China. DGTR is also looking for levying anti-dumping duty on these products. The move is taken to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports. Sahajanand Laser Technology (SLTL) filed an application to the authority seeking an anti-dumping investigation.
According to the notification, SLTL has alleged that material injury to the domestic industry is being caused due to dumped imports of industrial laser machines from China.
According to the notification, SLTL has alleged that material injury to the domestic industry is being caused due to dumped imports of industrial laser machines from China.
SLTL manufactures solutions in the fields of laser systems, Medical, diamond & jewellery, RF & microwave, renewable energy machine tools.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SLTL manufactures solutions in the fields of laser systems, Medical, diamond & jewellery, RF & microwave, renewable energy machine tools.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The anti-dumping investigation on the product 'industrial laser machines' is fully assembled, SKD, or CKD form, used for cutting, marking, or wielding operations. The scope of the product in investigation includes laser cutting machines (LCM), laser marketing machines (LMM), and Laser Wielding Machines (LWM).
The anti-dumping investigation on the product 'industrial laser machines' is fully assembled, SKD, or CKD form, used for cutting, marking, or wielding operations. The scope of the product in investigation includes laser cutting machines (LCM), laser marketing machines (LMM), and Laser Wielding Machines (LWM).
SLTL alleged that the mentioned industrial laser machines are being dumped into India and are identical to the goods produced by the domestic industry. The applicant alleged that there are no known significant differences in these products produced by the domestic industry and that are exported from China.
SLTL alleged that the mentioned industrial laser machines are being dumped into India and are identical to the goods produced by the domestic industry. The applicant alleged that there are no known significant differences in these products produced by the domestic industry and that are exported from China.
In the notification, DGTR while announcing the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the highlighted products, said, "on the basis of the duly substantiated application by and on behalf of the domestic industry and having satisfied itself on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating dumping of product under consideration originating in or exported from the subject country, injury to the domestic and casual link between such alleged dumping and injury."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the notification, DGTR while announcing the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the highlighted products, said, "on the basis of the duly substantiated application by and on behalf of the domestic industry and having satisfied itself on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating dumping of product under consideration originating in or exported from the subject country, injury to the domestic and casual link between such alleged dumping and injury."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DGTR added, "hereby, initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree, and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration originating in or exported from the subject country and to recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry."
DGTR added, "hereby, initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree, and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration originating in or exported from the subject country and to recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry."
The subject country in this anti-dumping investigation is China.
In the application, SLTL had proposed an investigation into the anti-dumping of industrial laser machines from a period of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. While DGTR also announced the injury investigation will cover the periods from 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and the proposed periods.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the application, SLTL had proposed an investigation into the anti-dumping of industrial laser machines from a period of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. While DGTR also announced the injury investigation will cover the periods from 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and the proposed periods.