India inks $50 mn line of credit to strengthen Maldives maritime capabilities

New Delhi: India and the Maldives have signed a pact under which New Delhi will extend a $50 million line of credit to strengthen the Male’s maritime capabilities, a joint statement said on Sunday, cementing New Delhi's position as a key defence partner of the archipalego nation.

The pact was one of five signed over the weekend during Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s two day visit to the Indian Ocean nation that concluded on Sunday. It comes against the backdrop of China looking to increase its footprint in the Indian Ocean region – seen traditionally as India’s sphere of influence – with its multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative and expanding naval presence.

Ties between India and the Indian Ocean island nation have been on an upswing since Ibrahim Solih took over as president in 2018.

According to the joint statement, a second pact signed was a “Letter of Intent" between Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation and India’s EXIM Bank towards extending a credit facility to support the design and construct 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale.

Jaishankar also witnessed the signing of a project execution contract for the construction of roads in Addu, the second-largest urban area in the Maldives. This was the first among eight key infrastructure projects, being implemented jointly by the Maldives and India, to be awarded.

Jaishankar who arrived in Male on Saturday, met his counterpart Abdullah Shahid for talks during which “the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and strengthening the relationship, and exploring new areas of cooperation," the joint statement said.

Shahid appreciated the resumption of flights between the Maldives and India under the Air Travel Bubble established in August 2020 which had increased two way travel including of those Maldivians who wanted to avail of medical treatment, despite Indian borders being closed, the statement said.

“The Air Travel Bubble has also enabled an increasing number of Indian tourists to visit the Maldives, making India the number one tourist-source market during 2020 and continuing to occupy the top spot in 2021 so far. Currently, over 45 flights per week are operating between the Maldives and seven destinations in India. Minister Shahid noted that the increasing number of tourists from India has supported the recovery efforts from the pandemic," the statement said. Tourism is the number one revenue earner for the Maldives which was badly hit by the covid-19 pandemic.

Shahid “also noted that the development of Hanimaadhoo Airport and Addu Gan Airport being financed under the $800 million Line of Credit will contribute towards strengthening connectivity, and facilitate more visitors to the Maldives," the statement said.

The two ministers also took stock of the “status of implementation on the various infrastructure development projects financed through the Government of India Lines of Credit," the statement said. This included the Greater Malé Connectivity – Malé to Thilafushi Link Project (GMCP), the tender for which was published this week. It entails the construction of a 6.7 kilometre long bridge linking Male and Thilafushi industrial zone.

The two also “expressed satisfaction" that contracts for the construction of water and sanitation infrastructure on 34 islands will also be awarded this month, the statement said.

On Sunday, Jaishankar met Maldives Defence Minister Marya Didi. During the talks, Jaishnakar said that India would always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives. The two also signed an agreement to develop, support and maintain a Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard Harbour at Sifavaru.

"The agreement was signed pursuant to the request Government of Maldives made in April 2013 for support and cooperation of the Government of India to assist the Government of Maldives for enhancing the capability of the Defence Forces of the Maldives in exercising jurisdiction and undertaking maritime surveillance of its Exclusive Economic Zone and islands," the joint statement said.

It will "strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) efforts," Jaishankar later said in a Twitter post.

