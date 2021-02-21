India inks $50 mn line of credit to strengthen Maldives maritime capabilities

“The Air Travel Bubble has also enabled an increasing number of Indian tourists to visit the Maldives, making India the number one tourist-source market during 2020 and continuing to occupy the top spot in 2021 so far. Currently, over 45 flights per week are operating between the Maldives and seven destinations in India. Minister Shahid noted that the increasing number of tourists from India has supported the recovery efforts from the pandemic," the statement said. Tourism is the number one revenue earner for the Maldives which was badly hit by the covid-19 pandemic.