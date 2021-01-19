India Innovation Index 2.0: How NITI Aayog ranked the states? Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NITI Aayog will release the second edition of its India Innovation Index in a virtual event tomorrow. The index that ranks different states and UTs based on how they support innovation will be launched by the Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar. NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant will also be present at the event.

NITI Aayog will release the second edition of its India Innovation Index in a virtual event tomorrow. The index that ranks different states and UTs based on how they support innovation will be launched by the Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar. NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant will also be present at the event.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

What is India Innovation Index? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Innovation Index 2020 ranks the states and union territories based on their relative performance of supporting innovation. This competitive measure will empower them to improve their innovation policies by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

The ranking methodology is designed in a way that states can draw lessons from the national leaders in innovation. Hopefully, this will lead to healthy competition among the states and union territories, thereby fostering competitive federalism.

How states are evaluated {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The index captures the trends and provides detailed analyses of the various factors that drive innovation at the country, state, and district levels. It is believed that these analyses would enable policymakers in identifying catalysts and inhibitors of innovation at the national and sub-national levels. The states and union territories have been divided into 17 ‘Major States’, 10 ‘North-East and Hill States’, and 9 ‘City-States and Union Territories’, for effectively comparing their performance. The states and union territories have been ranked on two broad categories: outcome and governance. Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020 consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators. India Innovation Index 2020 builds on the previous year’s methodology by introducing more metrics and providing a holistic outlook of the Indian innovation ecosystem. India Innovation Index 2020 The framework has been updated to include globally considered parameters for measuring innovation (such as the percentage of gross domestic product spent on research and development), while also retaining the parameters specific to the Indian economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}