India installs world’s first bamboo crash barrier

New Delhi: As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India has developed the world’s bamboo crash barrier which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway, Vidarbha, Maharashtra.
Crash barriers are installed on either side of a highway to prevent vehicles from moving out of the road network and also restrict movement of outside elements onto the highways. These are typically made of steel due to the strength the metal gives to these key infrastructure.
This 200-metre bamboo crash barrier, christened Bahu Balli, has been developed after rigorous testing at various government-run institutions such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.
Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress. The recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50%.
The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE).
The achievement is remarkable as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns. Also, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry making it an even more significant milestone.
