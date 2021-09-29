India integrated climate protection into its national development: MoS Lekhi

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, today said India has taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency afforestation and bio-diversity. And also added it has integrated climate protection into its national development and industrial strategies.

Lekhi, while speaking at Impact Finance Conference 2021 in Bern, Switzerland, noted New Delhi's focus is also on cutting the energy consumption and efficient management of energy produced.

"India has also encouraged global initiatives like International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. 80 countries have joined the International Solar Alliance, making it one of the fastest-growing international organisations anywhere," she said.

Lekhi, referring to the Paris Climate summit, said, five years ago, global leaders took a pledge to limit the global temperature rise by gradually reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

"We need to take climate action in a nationally determined manner based on certain fundamental agreed principles, the foremost amongst which is 'Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities'," she said.

She highlighted India is committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its GDP by 33-35%, increase the share of non-fossil fuel energy sources in power generation capacity to at least 40% and create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030. The is despite having the lowest per-capita carbon emission in the world.

"To honour this commitment, we have supplied 1.2 billion energy-efficient LED Lamps and 3.2 million LED streetlights. We are also in the campaign to make India the world's largest Green Hydrogen Hub. India is among the top 5 countries whose actions are on track to keep global warming below the 2 degree Celsius target. We are walking the talk on our commitments related to climate change," she said.

Asserting that climate change mitigation requires an integrated, comprehensive and holistic approach, Lekhi said it requires innovation and the introduction of new and sustainable technologies.

"Aware of these imperatives, India has integrated climate protection into its national development and industrial strategies," she said.

Apart from the focus on energy, India has also put sustainability at the centre of its developmental goals in various other sectors.

The "Jal Jeevan Mission", which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water to all households in rural India through individual household connections by 2024, has a strong sustainability focus, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

