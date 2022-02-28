India: International flights to remain suspended till further orders

Regular international flights will remain suspended till further orders, aviation regulator DGCA said today. International flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic . However, special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

In partial modification of circular dated 26.11.2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the aviation regulator said in the circular.

The ban on scheduled international passenger flights in India was in effect till February 28.

Earlier, PTI reported that the government is planning to resume regular international flights from 15 March. However, no official announcement was by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in this regard.

Meanwhile, The health ministry has issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, with effect from 14 February, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

Apart from uploading a negative RT-PCR report, taken 72 hours before the journey, there is an option to upload certificates of the completion of the full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

Also, the demarcation of countries 'at-risk' and other countries has been removed.

Accordingly, the need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries ‘at-risk’ has been dispensed with.

