Centre introduces Ayush visa category for foreign nationals seeking medical treatment in India2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a creation of a special Ayush Visa category for facilitating foreign nationals’ travel to India seeking Ayush therapy in April last year
New Delhi: To promote India as a destination for traditional medical treatments, the ministry of home affairs has announced the introduction of Ayush (AY) visa. The visa is aimed at facilitating travel for foreign nationals seeking treatment under Ayush systems/traditional systems of medicine, including therapeutic care, wellness, and yoga.
