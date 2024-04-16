India introduces port restrictions on export of essential commodities to Maldives
As per a DGFT notification, essential commodities' export to the Maldives will now be allowed only through four customs stations — Mundra Sea Port, Tuticorin Sea Port, Nhava Sheva Sea Port, and ICD Tughlakabad.
India has introduced port limitations on the export of prohibited or restricted essential commodities recently permitted for shipment to Maldives, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
