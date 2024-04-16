India has introduced port limitations on the export of prohibited or restricted essential commodities recently permitted for shipment to Maldives , according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The export of essential commodities to the island nation will now be allowed only through four customs stations: Mundra Sea Port, Tuticorin Sea Port, Nhava Sheva Sea Port, and ICD Tughlakabad, as specified by the DGFT notification.

Background: Unique Bilateral Mechanism

On April 5, amidst the India-Maldives diplomatic tensions, India granted permission for the export of specific quantities of essential commodities for 2024-25 under a unique bilateral mechanism, at the request of the Maldives government.

Approved quantities under this bilateral agreement are the highest since its inception in 1981 when India and Maldives signed a trade agreement allowing for the export of essential commodities.

Increased Quotas & Items on the List

- River sand and stone aggregates, crucial for the Maldives' construction industry, saw a 25 percent increase in quota to 10,00,000 metric tonnes.

- Quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour, and dal (pulses) have been raised by 5 percent.

- Also, despite a global ban on the export of rice, sugar, and onions from India last year, the country has continued to export these items to the Maldives.

A statement by the Indian High Commission in Maldives reiterated a strong commitment to supporting human-centric development in the Maldives, as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Strained India-Maldives Ties

Relations between India and the Maldives have faced strain since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office, with criticisms of New Delhi during and after the presidential polls.

On April 13, Muizzu said that Indian military personnel based on the second platform has left the Maldives, but there was no confirmation on this from the Indian side.

The president also confirmed that the final batch of Indian military personnel will be leaving the Maldives on the agreed date, by May 10.

The first batch of 25 Indian troops had reportedly left the island nation earlier around March 13.

Earlier in April, Muizzu had highlighted the presence of Indian troops on three platforms in Maldives. Maldives' PSM News quoted him as saying that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Maldives is being "pursued in accordance with diplomatic norms and principles".

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!