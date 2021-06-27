India investigating drone attack on air force base in Jammu

Though this is seen as the first attack using drones to target a major military installation in India, drones have been used to drop caches of weapons in Punjab, the person cited above said pointing a finger at Pakistan. All three branches of the Indian military have long been aware of the threat of the use of technology to target their personnel and assets. The Indian military is still in the process of acquiring anti-drone technology, the person said and added that while technology from abroad was being looked at, there is also the possibility of homegrown technology such as the one developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization that is also being considered.