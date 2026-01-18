India invited by Trump to join proposed ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza: Report

India has been invited by US President Donald Trump to be part of the proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza, according to a report by ANI which cited its sources.

The invitation is part of Washington’s broader diplomatic outreach as it explores mechanisms to stabilise Gaza and shape post-conflict governance arrangements in the region.

At least four more countries on Sunday said the United States has invited them to join Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” a new international body intended to oversee next steps in Gaza and potentially take on a wider global mandate.

According to a US official familiar with the plan, AP reported, the Board of Peace will be made up of world leaders and is expected to be formally unveiled in the coming days. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the board’s charter has not yet been made public.

Permanent membership tied to funding Under the proposed structure, countries can secure permanent membership on the Trump-led board with a $1 billion contribution. Funds raised through the initiative would be directed toward rebuilding Gaza.

More countries receive invitations Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan confirmed on Sunday that they had received invitations to join the board. They join a growing list of invitees that already includes Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania. It remains unclear how many countries have been invited in total or how many will ultimately accept.

Mandate for Gaza’s next phase The board is expected to oversee Gaza’s post-war transition as the ceasefire that took effect on October 10 moves into a difficult second phase. Its mandate is set to include the formation of a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory.

In letters sent to world leaders on Friday inviting them to serve as “founding members,” Trump said the Board of Peace would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict.” Some of the invitation letters were shared publicly on social media by recipient countries.

The letters also noted that the UN Security Council had endorsed the US-backed 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the creation of the Board of Peace.

Executive committee sparks tensions The White House last week announced an executive committee that will help carry out the board’s vision. However, Israel objected on Saturday, saying the committee “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy,” marking rare public criticism of Washington by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The executive committee includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Trump’s deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel, and Israeli billionaire businessman Yakir Gabay.

Representatives from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey—key monitors of the Gaza ceasefire—are also included. Turkey, which has strained ties with Israel but maintains relations with Hamas, is seen as potentially playing a significant role in encouraging the group to relinquish control of Gaza and disarm.

The administration has framed the Board of Peace as a cornerstone of its Gaza strategy, with ambitions that could extend beyond the conflict to address broader global security challenges.

(With AP inputs)