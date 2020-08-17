NEW DELHI: India on Monday invited investments from United Arab Emirates in areas including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

The two countries also discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic and social impact of the covid-19 pandemic on both countries.

The discussions – between Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan – took place under the aegis of the 13th Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, it said.

“​Both sides expressed optimism over the growing trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. The Indian side invited further investments from UAE in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence. The UAE side conveyed appreciation for the significant contributions made by the Indian expatriate community and expressed its willingness to further strengthen links in energy and food security," it said.

Given the covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held via video link but both sides agreed that the next session would be held in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

The joint commission meeting was preceded by a meeting of senior officials of the two countries on Thursday. Paving the way for the ministerial and senior officials’ meet were those of the five sub-committees that look at economic, trade and investment cooperation; consular and community affairs cooperation; defence and security cooperation besides education, culture and youth cooperation. These were held on 10-11 August, the Indian foreign ministry said.

The discussions on Monday were described as “wide-ranging" and took place in a “friendly, frank and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two strategic partners," the Indian statement said.

​“​Noting the close political relations between the two countries, both sides expressed satisfaction over the sustenance of momentum in the bilateral relations in various areas for mutual benefit under the aegis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in ongoing areas and also to explore cooperation in newer areas reflecting the changing times," it said.

​​The ministers also discussed regional issues pertaining to their neighbourhood and cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

Ties between India and the UAE have shown remarkable growth since a visit to the Gulf Emirate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. A number of high level visits since then has kept the momentum going. The UAE is one of India’s top sources of energy. The Emirate is also home to millions of expatriate Indians who send home valuable foreign remittance. In his Independence Day speech on Saturday, Modi described the Gulf region as India’s extended neighbourhood and spoke of close links with the Gulf countries.

