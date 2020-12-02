Home >News >India >India invites UK PM Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
If UK PM Boris Johnson comes to India, he will be the first visiting dignitary since 25 March when India declared a lockdown to stem the spread of the covid-19 pandemic (AFP)
India invites UK PM Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 05:15 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The invite was extended during a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Johnson on Friday

NEW DELHI: India has invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest for the country’s Republic Day celebrations on 26 January.

The invite was extended during a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Johnson on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said.

According to an Indian readout of the Friday talks, the discussions had centered around the covid-19 pandemic, climate change and other issues.

"The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-covid-19, post-Brexit era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security," the Indian readout had said.

It is unclear if Johnson has accepted the invite. If the UK PM does come to India, he will be the first visiting dignitary since 25 March when India declared a lockdown to stem the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

