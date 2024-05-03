‘Remain vigilant, be in touch with embassy’, India issues new advisory for travelling to Iran, Israel
The Indian government on Friday advised its nationals to ‘remain vigilant and be in touch with the Indian embassy while travelling to Iran and Israel as both the Middle-East countries are in conflict, modifying its April 12 travel advisory that urged its citizens not to visit the two gulf countries
