India, Iran set to ink long-term deal on Chabahar port

Negotiations on the long-term contract were earlier held up due to disagreements over the arbitration clause in the deal. Iran was earlier uncomfortable with clauses on international arbitration, given constitutional restrictions on taking disputes to foreign courts. However, Mint has learnt that both sides are set to reach a compromise solution allowing cases to be taken to international arbitration courts in neutral locations such as Singapore and Dubai. India had earlier suggested arbitration matters be taken up either in Dubai or Mumbai.

