India, Iran sign long-term contract for Chabahar Port after years of talks
The pact replaces one-year contracts that were being signed to keep the port operational until now. This was a big disincentive for shippers to use the port, as they were looking for a more permanent arrangement.
India and Iran have finally signed a long-term contract for the development of Chabahar Port after years of negotiations. A high-level delegation led by the Indian minister for shipping Sarbananda Sonowal visited Iran to sign the contract, which will pave the way for the full use of this strategic port in southeastern Iran, developed with Indian aid.