'India is a great country': US embassy official quotes Trump after controversial ‘hellhole’ post

The spokesperson's statement came in response to queries from the Indian media about the controversy triggered by US President Donald Trump reposting comments that referred to India, China and some other countries as “hellholes.”

PTI
Published23 Apr 2026, 10:52 PM IST
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(AP)

The US on Thursday sought to control the damage done by a controversial social media repost by US President Donald Trump, putting out a message that the American leader believes India is a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine".

The President has said "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top", the spokesperson of the US embassy said.

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The spokesperson's statement came in response to queries from the Indian media about the controversy created by Trump reposting on social media comments by radio show host Michael Savage that referred to India, China and some other countries as "hellholes".

The spokesperson did not specify where and when Trump made the remarks that India is a great country.

Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US Supreme Court challenging birthright citizenship.

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When asked about the controversy, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it."

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