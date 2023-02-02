India is a part of the solution and is doing more than its fair share to address climate change, said Union Minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that climate change is a global collective action problem. “India with more than 17% of the global population has contributed only about 4% of the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019. Reports from various sources, including Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, highlight that the challenges faced due to global warming are mainly due to cumulative historical and current greenhouse gas emissions of the developed countries."

Choubey added that India is a Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, its Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement. “Under the Paris Agreement in 2015, India had submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) balancing the concerns and priorities of climate change, sustainable development including poverty eradication, and economic growth of the country."

He said that in August 2022, the nation updated its NDC according to which India has an enhanced target to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030 from 2005 level, achieve about 50 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

“In November 2022, India submitted its Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy. The country’s long term strategy rests on seven key transitions to low-carbon development pathways. One of these transitions will focus on promoting adaptation in urban design, energy and material-efficiency in buildings, and sustainable urbanization," the minister added.

Choubey said that the government is implementing several programmes and schemes including the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which comprises missions in specific areas of solar energy, energy efficiency, water, sustainable agriculture, Himalayan ecosystem, sustainable habitat, green India, and strategic knowledge for climate change.

“Thirty-four States /Union Territories (UTs) have prepared and some have updated their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) in line with NAPCC taking into account the State-specific issues relating to climate change. These SAPCCs outline sector-specific and cross-sectoral priority actions, including adaptation and climate resilient infrastructure," he added.