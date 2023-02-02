India is a part of the solution for climate change: MoS Environment

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that climate change is a global collective action problem. “India with more than 17% of the global population has contributed only about 4% of the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019. Reports from various sources, including Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, highlight that the challenges faced due to global warming are mainly due to cumulative historical and current greenhouse gas emissions of the developed countries."