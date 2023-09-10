India is a superpower in terms of "inhabitance" and "ahead of China now", Azali Assoumani, chairperson of the African Union (AU) said, ANI reported on Sunday.

The President of the Union of Comoros said there was enough room for India in Africa, the fifth superpower in the world.

"India is the 5th superpower in the world so there is enough room for India in Africa. We also know that India is so powerful that it went to space. So we just need to coordinate...India is a superpower in terms of inhabitance, India is ahead of China now," the ANI quoted Assoumani as saying.

The AU chairperson also praised India for advancements in space research

Assoumani said it was an emotional moment one for him, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged him after formally inducting the African Union into the G20 family.

The AU chairperson added that he thought there would be a debate before a decision is arrived to induct the African Union into the G20 family at but the AU was announced as part of the G20 family at the very outset of the two-day summit on Sunday.

"I was about to cry. It was a great emotion for me. Because actually, we thought that there was going to be a debate and then a decision would be taken but at the very beginning of the Summit it was announced that we were a member," the Assoumani was reported as saying.

In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, PM Modi invited the African Union, represented by Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

The African Union chairperson expressed his gratitude to the G20 member countries for the historic inclusion of the bloc in the G20 family.

Assoumani took to his official handle on 'X' to post, "The G20 has just ratified, through the voice of the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, the admission of the @_AfricanUnion into its fold. On behalf of the African continent, I sincerely thank all the member countries of the @g20org for this historic admission."

On Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Assoumani, congratulating him on the African bloc joining the G20 family.

Taking to his official handle on 'X', PM Modi posted, “Had a very fruitful meeting with @PR_AZALI. Congratulated him once again on @_AfricanUnion joining the G20 family. Comoros is vital to India’s SAGAR Vision. Our deliberations included ways to enhance cooperation in areas like shipping, trade and more."