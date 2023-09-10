‘India is a superpower, ahead of China now’: African Union chairperson2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:35 PM IST
India is a superpower in terms of "inhabitance" and "ahead of China now", Azali Assoumani, chairperson of the African Union (AU) said, ANI reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi called the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 a "significant stride" towards a more inclusive global dialogue. He stated that India was looking forward to collaborative efforts that benefit the entire world.