Home / News / India / India is already united: Anurag Thakur's jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
India is already united: Anurag Thakur's jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read.08:54 PM ISTLivemint
Taking a pot shot at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said India is already united under the leadership of PM Modi
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister Anurag Thakur targeted the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that India is already united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Rahul Gandhi is going on Bharat Jodo Yatra nowadays. But India is already united under the leadership of PM Modi," Anurag Thakur said at the inauguration event of various development schemes in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister Anurag Thakur targeted the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that India is already united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Rahul Gandhi is going on Bharat Jodo Yatra nowadays. But India is already united under the leadership of PM Modi," Anurag Thakur said at the inauguration event of various development schemes in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.
He also added that the BJP-led government in the Centre and state has not even questioned a single rupee scam. The government has always worked to take the state and the country forward. Thakur's remarks came a day after PM Modi blew the poll bugle in the hill state on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also added that the BJP-led government in the Centre and state has not even questioned a single rupee scam. The government has always worked to take the state and the country forward. Thakur's remarks came a day after PM Modi blew the poll bugle in the hill state on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Began on 8 September, the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is an attempt of the party to fight against the alleged "divisive politics" of the saffron party. The party leaders including Rahul Gandhi will be completing a 3,500 km long march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir within 150 days to send their message of a united India.
Began on 8 September, the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is an attempt of the party to fight against the alleged "divisive politics" of the saffron party. The party leaders including Rahul Gandhi will be completing a 3,500 km long march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir within 150 days to send their message of a united India.
With this 3,500 km long march, the party leaders aim to "awaken" the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.
With this 3,500 km long march, the party leaders aim to "awaken" the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.
BJP leaders take a jibe at Yatra
As the Congress leaders and members embarked on their journey across more than 12 states, several BJP party leaders and ministers criticised the Bharat Jodo Yatra saying that the nation is already united.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP leaders take a jibe at Yatra
As the Congress leaders and members embarked on their journey across more than 12 states, several BJP party leaders and ministers criticised the Bharat Jodo Yatra saying that the nation is already united.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called out Congress over the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the party's motive behind the yatra could have been considered true if they would have abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir during their rule in the Centre.
On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called out Congress over the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the party's motive behind the yatra could have been considered true if they would have abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir during their rule in the Centre.
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday denied any need for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Moreover, he suggested the Wayanad MP work for 'Akhand Bharat'.
"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Silchar to Saurashtra, India is united. We are one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or apology that his grandfather made a mistake, then there is no use for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh (with India) and work for Akhand Bharat," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Silchar to Saurashtra, India is united. We are one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or apology that his grandfather made a mistake, then there is no use for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh (with India) and work for Akhand Bharat," he said.
Mocking the Congress, which is struggling for its survival against internal disputes and party rebels, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said, "I think that instead of doing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi ji should do a 'Congress Jodo Yatra'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to connect the country. I think Rahul Gandhi is travelling to break the country not to unite the country."
Mocking the Congress, which is struggling for its survival against internal disputes and party rebels, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said, "I think that instead of doing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi ji should do a 'Congress Jodo Yatra'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to connect the country. I think Rahul Gandhi is travelling to break the country not to unite the country."
India's unity under attack: Rahul Gandhi
At the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, that the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language. But the symbol of India's unity is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's unity under attack: Rahul Gandhi
At the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, that the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language. But the symbol of India's unity is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally on September 7, Rahul Gandhi sought the support of everyone to keep the country united. He also said that every single institution of the country is under attack.
Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally on September 7, Rahul Gandhi sought the support of everyone to keep the country united. He also said that every single institution of the country is under attack.
There will be padayatras, rallies, and public meetings at several places during the yatra. These events will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
There will be padayatras, rallies, and public meetings at several places during the yatra. These events will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
It is worth noting that the Congress faced defeat in the assembly polls held earlier this year. With this nationwide yatra, the party is attempting to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It is worth noting that the Congress faced defeat in the assembly polls held earlier this year. With this nationwide yatra, the party is attempting to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.