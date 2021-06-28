India is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath Singh

The twin comments come against the backdrop of tensions between India and China that have been on a high since May last year when India detected Chinese troops inside its territory in eastern Ladakh. The strained ties were tested further when a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan area of eastern Ladakh resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers last June. It was the first deadly clash between the two sides in more than four decades. Talks at the military and diplomatic levels since then have resulted in disengagement at one of many friction points in eastern Ladakh but tensions continue to simmer in the other areas given that large numbers of troops of both countries are standing eye ball to eye ball.