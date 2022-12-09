‘India is among the largest markets for CFA program enrolment’

We have introduced an India market strategy to align the India market with our global strategy. But at the same time, to ensure that we take into account the differential opportunity as well as the challenges that we face here in India as an organization. I have been the interim head for the last eight months now and during this period I, with the team, developed the strategy and have already started implementing it. The focus of that strategy is affordability, accessibility, and employability and we will take initiatives to ensure that we deliver on these three things and make the program accessible to a wider audience of people. Anybody who aspires to be in the investment management industry should be able to qualify themselves by accessing the program. For this reason we are expanding our test centre footprint to tier-2 and tier-3 cities so that our candidates will have to travel less to reach an exam centre.

