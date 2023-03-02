India is at an inflection point today: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The age old narrative of dysfunctional democracy and governance has been changed to functional democracy and maximum governance, Chandrasekhar said
New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said the country is today at an inflection point, and never before in the 75-year-old history of Independent India have there been so many opportunities available for Young Indians.
