New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said the country is today at an inflection point, and never before in the 75-year-old history of Independent India have there been so many opportunities available for Young Indians.

Addressing a session with students at HRIT Group of Institutions as part of the New India for Young India series, he said India “was never poor, but its Netas (leaders) made it poor“. Old India saw corruption, nepotism etc. but Narendra Modi government ushered in the New India through its various proactive and pro-people policies and programmes.

“The age old narrative of dysfunctional democracy and governance has been changed to functional democracy and maximum governance," he said.

Chandrasekhar said, “Today, Young Indians are driving the country’s progress in India’s Techade. There are more than 90,000 startups, including 110 unicorns, in which Young Indians are playing a big part. They have achieved their success due to their hard work and efforts and because of any connections or famous last name."

He encouraged students to take up some skilling programmes of their choice, preferably in digital skills, in addition to their educational degrees, saying, technology and skills are the two important pillars that will transform the future of Young India.