India is biggest exporter of vaccines, mobile phones: Anurag Thakur
Apart from startups, India is also the biggest exporter of vaccines, mobile phones, and defense equipment, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that India is now the hub of the startup ecosystem as the country ranks third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars, according to the news agency PTI.
