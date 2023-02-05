Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that India is now the hub of the startup ecosystem as the country ranks third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars, according to the news agency PTI.

Apart from startups, India is also the biggest exporter of vaccines, mobile phones, and defense equipment, Thakur said.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the valedictory function of the 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Jammu University on Saturday.

More than 1,000 participants from 18 universities across the country participated in the week-long festival.

"India is now the hub of the startup ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars (one billion = 100 crore) which has been possible only by the contribution of India's youth," the minister said as quoted by PTI.

Thakur asserted that sustainable investment is required for sustainable growth and the development of a green economy which will lead to green jobs.

"For that, India is moving towards becoming the global hub for green hydrogen producing five million metric tons, 10 percent of the world in the next five years with ₹8 lakh crore investment that will generate thousands of green jobs for the youth of this country," he said.

Praising the various performances of the youth during the festival, Thakur said India has a great history with rich culture, art, and tradition, and the youth of this country have a great responsibility to preserve this culture, art, and tradition which is not seen anywhere in the world.

(With PTI inputs)