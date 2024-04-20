‘India is changing’: CJI Chandrachud says enactment of three new criminal laws 'signify watershed moment'
The CJI emphasized the importance of adapting to the upcoming new criminal laws for a successful overhaul of India's criminal justice system.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday hailed the enactment of three new criminal laws and called it a "watershed moment". He also said that these new laws are a "clear indicator" of a changing India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message