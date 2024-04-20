The CJI emphasized the importance of adapting to the upcoming new criminal laws for a successful overhaul of India's criminal justice system.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday hailed the enactment of three new criminal laws and called it a "watershed moment". He also said that these new laws are a "clear indicator" of a changing India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System', CJI Chandrachud said, “I think that the enactment of three new criminal laws by the Parliament is a clear indicator that India is changing. India is on a move, and we do need new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges that we envisage for the future of our society…"

"These laws signify a watershed moment for our society because no law affects the day-to-day conduct of our society like the criminal law. India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system with the upcoming implementation of three new criminal laws," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CJI claimed that the new laws "synchronised to our times" would only be successful if those in charge of implementing them will adapt to them.

Hailing the new criminal laws, he said that the changes were “much-needed" to “protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently".

“This naturally means that we must heavily invest in capacity building of our forensic experts, conduct training of investigating officers, and invest in our court system. Key provisions of the new criminal law would only produce a positive impact if these investments are made as soon as possible," the CJI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three laws, i.e., the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replace the earlier criminal laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

As notified, these criminal laws are to take effect from July 1

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!