India is chasing an elusive China dream

Similar predictions of a massive shift in production moving out of China to those being made today were made back in 2010. At that time China’s most industrialized province, Guangdong, sought to move up the manufacturing value chain by mandating that factories raise salaries for workers by double-digit levels annually for five years. The charismatic Guangdong party secretary at the time, Wang Yang, described pushing out the production of toys, shoes and other labour-intensive products and replacing them with manufacturing of products such as liquid crystal displays, high-speed trains and auto production as a move to “Empty the cage and let the right birds in."