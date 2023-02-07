India is committed to reduce emission intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030: Minister
- Yadav said to reshape the global partnership, India has adopted a ‘whole-of-society‘ approach with governments engaging at national, sub-national and local governments levels, including the private sector, civil society organizations, local communities, and people in vulnerable situations
NEW DELHI : India stands committed to reducing emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030 and reach to net-zero by 2070, while developing sustainably, said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
