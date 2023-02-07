India is committed to reduce emission intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030: Minister

NEW DELHI : India stands committed to reducing emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030 and reach to net-zero by 2070, while developing sustainably, said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Addressing the ministerial session on ‘Adapting to an Uncertain Future: Reshaping of Global Partnerships’ at India Energy Week, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as one of the global forerunners with the ability to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure harmony and energy security in the world at a time when global energy supply chains are in troublesome state, a crisis of essentials is present all over the world.

Yadav added that to reshape the global partnership, India has adopted a ‘whole-of-society‘ approach with governments engaging at national, sub-national and local governments levels, including the private sector, civil society organizations, local communities, and people in vulnerable situations.

He said that India is one of the fastest growing emerging market economies with a young population and burgeoning innovation and business ecosystem. “With Nominal GDP for 2023/24, estimated to grow 10.5% year-on-year to 301.75 trillion rupees (USD 3.69 trillion) in 2023/24, India strives to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025."

The minister added that India is at the centre of the energy transition, combining economic and energy demand growth with rapid decarbonization. “The country stands committed to reduce emissions intensity of our GDP by 45% by 2030 and subsequently reach to net-zero by 2070."

Yadav said that India’s commitment to the sustainable and carbon neutral future is being guided by its enhanced National Determined Contribution (NDC) and Long-Term Low Carbon Development Strategy which call for clean and efficient energy systems, disaster resilient infrastructure, and planned eco-restoration.

He added that India’s net zero goal entails a five-decade long journey and India’s strategy must therefore be evolutionary and flexible, accommodating new developments in technology, the global economy and international cooperation.

The minister said that India’s long-term low-carbon development strategy to reach net-zero by 2070 notes, inter-alia, that alongside the imperative of development, and need to ensure the country’s energy security, based both on the expansion of non-fossil fuel sources for power generation and rational utilization of fossil fuel resources.

Yadav added that the country’s long-term low-carbon development strategy therefore rests on seven key transitions to low-carbon development pathways. “In the context of energy security, the Strategy calls for low-carbon development of electricity systems consistent with development; development of an integrated, efficient and inclusive transport system; promotion of energy and material efficiency in buildings, and sustainable urbanization; and economy-wide decoupling of growth from emissions and development of an efficient, innovative low-emission industrial system."