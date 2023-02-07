India is committed to reduce emission intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030: Minister

Addressing the ministerial session on ‘Adapting to an Uncertain Future: Reshaping of Global Partnerships’ at India Energy Week, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as one of the global forerunners with the ability to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure harmony and energy security in the world at a time when global energy supply chains are in troublesome state, a crisis of essentials is present all over the world.