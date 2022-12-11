India is crucial for our sustainable aerospace programme: Boeing2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 06:59 PM IST
- With rising awareness about climate change, the deliberations around curbing carbon emissions from flying are also growing
As the world is moving towards garnering energy support from cleaner sources, American plane maker Boeing on Sunday said that India is a priority country for its ambitious program which aims to decarbonize aerospace globally from both civilian and military aircraft. This is part of the company's efforts to chalk out a path toward a sustainable future.