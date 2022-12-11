As the world is moving towards garnering energy support from cleaner sources, American plane maker Boeing on Sunday said that India is a priority country for its ambitious program which aims to decarbonize aerospace globally from both civilian and military aircraft. This is part of the company's efforts to chalk out a path toward a sustainable future.

The senior official from the company claimed that it is capable of flying on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by the year 2030.

"India is hugely important to Boeing and to our aviation business, but also to our sustainability journey. I think some of the commitments and potential that we see here in India to become self-reliant through the scaling of sustainable aviation fuel is really promising," Brian, Boeing's Vice President for Global Sustainability Policy and Partnerships told news agency PTI.

Last year, Boeing made a significant announcement about increasing the capability of its commercial planes which will be able to fly on 100% SAF by 2030.

With rising awareness about climate change, the deliberations around curbing carbon emissions from flying are also growing. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) also vowed to support the net-zero aviation goal by 2050 in Montreal, Canada.

Boeing is a major partner of India's aviation sector for the last eight decades at both commercial and military levels. The senior official from the company also hinted at the use of biofuel as a major focus for its military aircraft in India.

Military aircraft used by the Indian military like C-17 transport aircraft, AH-64 Apache helicopters, and Chinook choppers are currently operated by Boeing.

"The good news is that more than a decade ago, we flew the F/A-18 Hornet on sustainable aviation fuel. It was affectionately called the Green Hornet back then. So, we have already flown the F/A-18, but some of our other products, the C-17, which is an inventory here in India, also the Apache right on SAF," Brain said.

"We see the great potential and are mindful that the Indian Air Force is already trialing SAF produced here in India as part of the energy mix. I think if you think back to the objective of self-reliance and producing your own fuel here, the military has an important role to play," he said.

India's total expected demand for jet fuel by 2030 is estimated at approximately 8 million tonnes, according to World Economic Forum. The number is calculated assuming an approximate number of 190 million domestic passengers a year.

With inputs from PTI