India is determined to support its maritime sector, says Nirmala Sitharaman
She said India is conscious that its comprehensive national power will remain inextricably linked to the ocean over the foreseeable future
New Delhi: India’s blue economy offers a sea of opportunities and the government is determined to provide all support to the maritime sector as India’s comprehensive national power is linked to the ocean, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message