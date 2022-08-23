India is Dubai’s top tourism market now

NEW DELHI: Dubai Tourism is renewing its focus on India market with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism tying up with travel agents from tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as with local content creators like Bhuvan Bam. The department said about 9.1 lakh visitors from India visited Dubai in calendar year 2021, which was a growth of 12.5% year-on-year.

