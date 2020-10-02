India is encouraging indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi

In VAIBHAV summit, more than 3000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and about 10,000 from India are taking part and it is being organized by 200 Indian academic institutes and Science & Technology (S&T) departments, led by Principal Scientific Advisor K. Vijayaraghavan, Government of India. Around 700 overseas panelists from 40 countries and 629 resident panelists from eminent Indian academia and S&T departments will deliberate on 18 different verticals with 80 sub-topics in 213 sessions.