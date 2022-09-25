India is fast becoming the investment destination of the world: Jitendra Singh

He said that the Indo-US ties have emerged as the defining partnership of the 21st century and as per government data, merchandise exports from India reached a new high at $417.81 billion during the financial year (FY) 2021-22, marking a surge of 43.18% over the $291.18 billion recorded in the previous fiscal. “This is the first time India has achieved its ambitious target of crossing the US$ 400 billion mark in merchandise exports and this also shows that India has started to emerge as a trusted partner as global firms are looking to diversify their supply chains and reduce their dependence on China."