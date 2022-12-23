The expert said Omicron BF.7, the variant which is causing a surge in China, and XBB have been reported from India but could not cause an upsurge.
Even as Covid situation in China is completely untamable currently, top Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang is of the opinion that India is doing fine and won't require travel restrictions. She further pointed out Omicron BF.7, the variant which is causing a surge in China, and XBB have been reported from India but could not cause an upsurge.
This comes as there is a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, driven mostly by Omicron BF.7, in many countries such China, Japan, South Korea, the US, France, Greece and Italy.
Breaking down further on why China is witnessing a sudden rise in cases, she said China is opening up fast at a time when their population has low levels of exposure to natural infection. “The current circulating variants are Omicron, which have evolved in vaccinated populations and are therefore very infectious."
Kang said most of China's population has received two doses of vaccines.
"Most infections can be managed at home, but sheer numbers mean that even a small proportion getting severely ill, means that many people will have severe disease and that a proportion of those will die," she said in another tweet.
"At the moment, India is doing fine. We have few cases, we have had the XBB and BF.7 for a while and they have not driven an upsurge in India. In the absence of an even more highly infectious variant, I do not expect a surge," the virologist tweeted.
Pointing out that Omicron does not cause severe infections like Delta variant, she said it is not mild, but it does infect the upper respiratory tract more than the lower.
"Each new sub-variant thrives only if it is better at immune escape than the prior ones. Therefore, greater infectiousness of new variants is a given and not news," the virologist said on Twitter.
"Worry with China is not just the tragedy unfolding for them as they undergo what we have already experienced, but that high levels of replication mean increased opportunity for new variants to emerge," she said.
Kang said there is a need to maintain variant and clinical surveillance to ensure that "we detect signal of any changes in the behaviour of the virus".
"This is a public health function where stable surveillance runs in the background and ramps up for emerging threats," she said.
She said randomly increasing testing has little value. "Testing incoming travellers needs a risk-based framework, but 'X per cent' sampling also means that you accept that every incoming case will not be detected. In other words, increasing testing needs a strategic approach," Kang said.
"Our population is vaccinated with the primary series, and has had high rates of infection (90 per cent estimated). Most infections were during Omicron, and this gives us hybrid immunity. How long will it last and vaccines?" Kang tweeted.
Here is what should you do to stay safe:
If you have an elderly person in your family, please get them an additional dose, as a precautionary measure
For younger. healthier people, the value is likely to be less, but not zero. For public health programmes to be delivered by government, this is a different situation where vaccinating everyone for marginal benefits means that other healthcare will be deprived of resources
If you have any respiratory infection, stay home. If you need to go out, go masked. If you are vulnerable, stay masked in unfamiliar company or if someone around you is obviously ill. If there is a lot of infections/cases in the community, staying masked in crowds is good.
If you are healthy & there is little infection in the community, outdoors, how much value does masking have? (And really the best masks--not cloth, not the used for 5 days tatty masks). That depends on your individual risk perception, but to me, very little
There is very little infection in India. Travel, wear a mask if you are worried. Outside India, some places have more infections, wear a mask & go travel (not China at the moment).
