India is in throes of community transmission, admits Vardhan

An infection is considered to have reached community transmission, or stage 3, when authorities are unable to find the source of infection for many cases or tests during randomized surveillance yield many positive results. Several states at different times have admitted the occurrence of community transmission of covid-19, but the central government did not. In July, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had confirmed that community transmission was taking place in Poonthura and Pullivila, as well as some other parts of the state. Assam also indicated chances of community transmission around July-August.