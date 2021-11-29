NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said innovation and risk-taking are critical for a country with a large youth population to build highly valued startups, which are now attracting record investments.

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said India has more than 70 unicorns or startups that have crossed the valuation of more than one billion dollars.

Modi also interacted with an entrepreneur who set up a business with government grant to develop a pollution control technology, which has now secured a patent.

“In every country with a large youth population, three aspects matter a lot. Sometimes, it becomes the true identity of the youth. The first aspect is—ideas and innovation. The second is the spirit of taking risks and the third is the ‘can-do spirit,’ that is, the determination to accomplish any task, no matter how adverse the circumstances be. When these three things combine, phenomenal results are produced, miracles happen," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

It is true that this is the era of startups, and it is also true that in the world of startups, India is leading in a way today, the prime minister said.

“Startups are getting record investments year after year. This sector is progressing very fast. The reach of startups has increased even in small towns of the country," he said.

The prime minister said that the youth of the country have achieved this success in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the success of startups, everyone has noticed them and the way they are getting support from investors from all over the country and abroad. Perhaps, just a few years ago, no one could have imagined this happening," Modi said.

