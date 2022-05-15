This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Friday attended the BRICS high level meeting on Climate Change.
Addressing the meeting, the minister highlighted the relevance of the forum to jointly address climate change, to explore approaches to accelerate low carbon and resilient transition and to achieve sustainable recovery and development.
The BRICS high level meeting was chaired by H.E. Mr. Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China and was attended by Environment Ministers of BRICS nations including Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
Union Minister, in his address, underscored India’s commitment to strong climate action including the promotion of sustainable lifestyles based on mindful consumption and reduction of waste.
The minister informed the BRICS Ministerial that India is leading by example. “We have taken several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilizing the private sector to make climate commitments, etc."
Yadav said that India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions.
“Ambitious implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent on the ambitious and adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support, as mandated by the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement."
The minister expressed optimism towards the delivery of the climate finance as per the Glasgow decision and the Climate Finance Delivery Plan released by the COP 26 Presidency.
