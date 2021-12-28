An expert panel, a body under India's drug regulator, has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's anti-Covid vaccine Covovax and Biological E's vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) also recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use.

COVOVAX VACCINE

The Covovax vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax.

In August 2020, a US-based vaccine maker had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of Covovax. And, on December 17, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had on December 17 issued an emergency use listing for Covovax.

It requires two doses and is stable at 2 Degree Celsius to 8 Degreee Celsius refrigerated temperatures.

The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Recently, a study claimed that Covovax is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant

CORBEVAX VACCINE

Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E, Corbevax is an RBD protein subunit vaccine. The vaccine can be stored between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius, according to the PTI agency. And, can be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with an interval of 28 days (Day 0 and 28).

Molnupiravir

The SEC has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir which is used for the treatment of adult patients with SpO2 93% and who have a high risk of hospitalisation or death.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories in consortium with Cipla, Mylan, Torrent, Emcure, and Sun pharma had presented their proposal for approval of Molnupiravir 200mg capsules for emergency use.

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) recently authorised Merck's Molnupiravir for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults who are at risk for severe disease.

It is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by those who have mild to moderate Covid symptoms.

