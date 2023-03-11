'India is lucky to have RBI', says veteran fund manager after SVB's debacle

US Federal Bank has also hiked interest rates eight times since 2022 to combat inflation. However, the current crisis at SVB, which led to the shutting down of the entire bank, is a major shock for the world's largest economy. Nearly half of the US technology and healthcare companies that went public last year after getting early funding from venture capital firms were Silicon Valley Bank customers. At the time of its failure, Silicon Valley Bank, which is based in Santa Clara, California, had $209 billion in total assets. The bank announced plans Thursday to raise up to $1.75 billion in order to strengthen its capital position. That sent investors scurrying and shares plunged 60%.