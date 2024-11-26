’I’m amazed at how...’: Nithin Kamath prefers ‘diverse’ India after multi-country visit to Europe—Here’s why

Zerodha Chief Nithin Kamath shares observations from his recent trip to several European countries, saying they felt like ‘cut, copy, and paste with very small differences.’  

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated26 Nov 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Nithin Kamath cited one of his earlier posts from August 21, 2023, which highlighted the idea of India having many countries under itself to back his praise for the diversity of the nation.
Nithin Kamath cited one of his earlier posts from August 21, 2023, which highlighted the idea of India having many countries under itself to back his praise for the diversity of the nation.

Nithin Kamath, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Indian brokerage firm Zerodha, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on India's vast diversity, contrasting it with the more uniform nature of several Western countries.

Also Read | Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath suggests linking property prices to air, water quality

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, November 26, Kamath reflected on his travels across several European countries, noting how each country seemed “cut, copied, and paste” with only minimal differences. 

“I recently returned from visiting several countries in Europe. Everything feels like a cut, copy, and paste with very small differences,” said Kamath in his post on X.

He compared this with India, which he described as “more like a continent than a country” due to its rich diversity in terms of languages, food, culture, etc, often varying widely even within the same state. 

“In contrast, India is more like a continent than a country. The diversity in terms of languages, food, culture, etc., between the 28 states and within each state is nuts,” said Kamath. “Every time I think of this, I am amazed at how the country actually came together,” he said. 

Also Read | Power Play: Kamaths unlock new level with investment in gaming stock

This isn't the first time Kamath has spoken about India's diversity. In an earlier post from August 21, 2023, he highlighted the idea of India being “many countries in one,” saying that what works in one region may not be applicable in another. 

“I guess the right way to think of this is, India is many countries in one. What works in one state or region may not work in another,” he said.

“India has 140 crore people, and if X% can become customers because of Y% in a developed country, is a dangerous line of thinking for founders and investors,” said Kamath in August 2023. 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Congrats on the listing, says Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

The earlier post also included a map of India, comparing the population of India to several other countries. 

Netizens React

Kamath's latest social media post sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, many of whom agreed with Kamath's take on India's unparalleled diversity.

“Despite being considered a single nation, India is home to many ethnic groups, each with unique customs and traditions, leading to huge cultural variations even within a single state,” said a netizen Amit Misra, responding to Kamath's post. “India has over 120 languages and 19,500 dialects spoken across the country,” he said. 

Also Read | Nithin Kamath shares long-run Zerodha philosophy: ’Don’t do unto others what…’

Others, like Amit Vankudre, delved into the philosophical aspect of India's diversity, discussing the acceptance of a variety of lifestyles, cultures, gods, etc., without any standardisation. 

“The core reason for this is the philosophy of ‘ekam sat vipraha bahudha vadanti’ i.e, wise men refer to the same truth in multiple ways. This is what allows us to accept a variety of lifestyles, cultures, gods, etc. We see a change every 50 kms. No theological standardization,” he said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’I’m amazed at how...’: Nithin Kamath prefers ‘diverse’ India after multi-country visit to Europe—Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.