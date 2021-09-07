OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday said that the recovery from second wave was three times faster as company's business crossed pre-Covid levels last week.

“India is moving again! Our @olacabs GMV crossed pre-covid levels last week. Recovery from second wave is 3 times faster. Clearly India is up and about! Some interesting trends as #IndiaIsMovingDown," he said.

The OLA CEO said 10 million people used Ola for the first time ever in FY21.

“Welcome guys! As people move, they want to feel safe so they’re switching to personal or shared mobility instead of public transport. Many are moving to Autos taking our Auto business to almost 150% of pre-covid levels," he said.

“We’re ensuring Ola rides are safe. 3L+ drivers on Ola are vaccinated & we’ll have 100% vaccinated soon! We’re onboarding more driver partners, entering new cities and building new products to better serve all your mobility needs post covid. More soon. Let’s keep India moving," Aggarwal wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest official data, India's economic growth accelerated to a record pace of 20.1% year-on-year in April-June quarter in spite of a devastating second wave of Covid cases. The economy had contracted 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Over 20% growth is the fastest since the mid-1990s when official quarterly data was available.

