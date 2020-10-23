India is new chairman of ILO governing body; to play key role in policy-making

NEW DELHI: India has become chairman of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) after a gap of 35 years, and will play a key role in deciding its policies and agenda.

The development comes within five months of ILO expressing “deep concern" over India’s labour law amendments and sweeping exemptions being promises by states.

The governing body (GB) is the apex executive body of the ILO that decides policies, programmes, agenda, budget and elects the director-general of the global body. Union labour secretary Apurva Chandra will be the chairman of the body till June 2021.

Chandra will be presiding over ILO governing body in November and apprise the global body, with 187 nation members, of the “transformational initiatives taken by Government in removing the rigidities of labour market besides making its intention clear about universalization of social security", the union government said Friday.

The move will give comfort to the central government, which was under the ILO scanner over its labour reform policies that workers and trade unions believe is anti-worker, and aims at only ease of doing business.

In May 2020, ILO had expressed “deep concern" over the labour law amendments and exemptions initiated by several Indian states, and had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and give a clear message to states on international commitments.

On 14 May, 10 central trade unions wrote to the Geneva-based ILO highlighting the plight of workers and the alleged violation of ILO convention No 144. They sought its intervention. India is a signatory of ILO convention 144, which calls for tripartite consultations among government, employers and workers.

“Please allow me to assure you that the ILO director general has immediately intervened, expressing his deep concern at these recent events and appealing to the prime minister to send a clear message to central and state governments to uphold the country’s international commitments and encourage engagement in effective social dialogue," the ILO had said in a letter addressed to the trade unions, Mint reported on May 25.

