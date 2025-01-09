Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appeared on Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath-hosted podcast ‘People by WTF’, said that India was not neutral and is in favour of peace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi made the remark when he was asked about the ongoing war scenario across the world.

In a podcast, when Nikhil Kamath asked that, considering the whole world is heading towards war, should we be worried about what is happening, Prime Minister Modi said," In times of crisis, we have continuously said that we are not neutral, and we are in favour of peace.

This appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast marks PM Modi's debut.

In over 2-minute video which in Hindi, Kamath said that he feel nervous sitting in front of Modi, adding “It's a tough conversation for me."

To which, PM Modi said that it was his first podcast, and added that he doesn't know how it will go with the audience.

The Zerodha co-founder also asked the Prime Minister if he can identify any talent if the youth wants to become a politican.

Modi said that, good people should keep coming in the politics. “The should join politics with a mission, not ambition."

Speaking abou how his first term was different than the second term, Modi said that in the first term people were trying to understand him and he was trying to understand Delhi.

Further, PM Modi also responded to a question when Nikhil Kamath asked said that as somebody who grew-up in the middle- class South Indian family, it was told since childhood that politics is a ‘dirty place’ and it engraved in the psyche that is difficult to change.

"Massive !! Really looking forward to this episode and this side of Modi Ji. I watched the episode with Mr. Birla and felt that Nikhil was nervous in that episode. This one will be another level," said an X user.