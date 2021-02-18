India is not participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise, clarifies Navy

India is not participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise, clarifies Navy1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 10:23 AM IST
Reports had earlier claimed that the Indian Navy has joined a drill alongside forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy
Indian Navy said on Thursday that it is not participating in the two-day naval exercise dubbed "Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.
"The news reports regarding Indian Navy participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise is incorrect," the force clarified.
Travelling to Bengaluru? Restrictions on travel from Kerala, foreign countries1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II1 min read . 11:09 AM IST
PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur1 min read . 11:02 AM IST
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money
Reports had earlier claimed that the Indian Navy has joined a drill alongside forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy.
Meanwhile, Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, has said that the Chinese Navy will also be participating in the exercise.
The drill will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles). It will include shooting at sea and air targets and liberating hijacked ships, as well as search and rescue and anti-piracy operations, Al Jazeera reported.
"It means that global arrogance which until today dominated the region must realise that it needs to leave it," Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Army's website.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.