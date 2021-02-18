India is not participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise, clarifies Navy

Indian Navy said on Thursday that it is not participating in the two-day naval exercise dubbed "Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

"The news reports regarding Indian Navy participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise is incorrect," the force clarified.

Reports had earlier claimed that the Indian Navy has joined a drill alongside forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy.

Meanwhile, Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, has said that the Chinese Navy will also be participating in the exercise.

The drill will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles). It will include shooting at sea and air targets and liberating hijacked ships, as well as search and rescue and anti-piracy operations, Al Jazeera reported.

"It means that global arrogance which until today dominated the region must realise that it needs to leave it," Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Army's website.

