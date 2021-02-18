Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India is not participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise, clarifies Navy
Ships take part in Indian Navy's largest war game

India is not participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise, clarifies Navy

1 min read . 10:23 AM IST Staff Writer

Reports had earlier claimed that the Indian Navy has joined a drill alongside forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy

Indian Navy said on Thursday that it is not participating in the two-day naval exercise dubbed "Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

Indian Navy said on Thursday that it is not participating in the two-day naval exercise dubbed "Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

"The news reports regarding Indian Navy participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise is incorrect," the force clarified.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST

PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur

1 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST

Biden downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘recalibrate’ ties

3 min read . 10:44 AM IST

"The news reports regarding Indian Navy participating in Iran-Russia Maritime exercise is incorrect," the force clarified.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST

PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur

1 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST

Biden downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘recalibrate’ ties

3 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Reports had earlier claimed that the Indian Navy has joined a drill alongside forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy.

Meanwhile, Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, has said that the Chinese Navy will also be participating in the exercise.

The drill will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles). It will include shooting at sea and air targets and liberating hijacked ships, as well as search and rescue and anti-piracy operations, Al Jazeera reported.

"It means that global arrogance which until today dominated the region must realise that it needs to leave it," Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Army's website.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.